Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Here we have 15 gorgeous pups in need of a home in time for Summer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Clyde (Staffie, five-seven years)
If you're a true Staffy lover then Clyde will be right up your street! He's fun, playful and full of energy! He loves people and is a real joy to be around. In an active home with a family who intend to involve him in every aspect of their lives he'll immediately become the perfect pet. | DTPhoto: Dogs Trust Leeds
2. Nancy (Dobermann cross, seven months)
Nancy is a beautiful young girl ready to find her forever family. Her training will need starting from scratch. This will include house training and that it’s ok to spend time on her own. A home with a garden will be of benefit. It will require dedicated owners who have the time to put this training in place. Initially she can be worried but is gaining in confidence, and this is helped by other dogs. We are looking for a home with an older existing dog (who’s up to date with their vaccinations and neutered) who can show her the ropes and help her continue to blossom. She will need to further her doggy social skills for when out and about as she can be reactive. Nancy can potentially live with secondary school aged children who are used to larger breeds. | DTPhoto: Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Clover (Patterdale terrier, one-two years)
Clover was a very nervous girl when she first arrived but is slowly coming out of her shell whilst staying in a foster home. It’s a big help having another dog in the house who is showing her that the world can be fun and loving. Clover is now playing with toys and enjoys games with tug toys. She still has a way to go but with patient and understanding owners who can take things steady at Clover’s pace, it will be very rewarding seeing her true personality shine. | DTPhoto: Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Lenny (Great Dane, two-five years)
Lenny is a real gentle giant! He can be quite a shy boy in new environments but he loves his walkies in quieter areas. He loves his food and he is really clever so he will be great to do some fun training with. He is already fully housetrained. He's a very playful lad and likes bouncing around with soft toys! He will form a strong bond with his favourite humans and once he's settled he'll want to snuggle with you all the time, so if you are looking for a larger-than-life BFF who'll always be by your side then look no further than our Lenny. You can hardly miss him! | DTPhoto: Dogs Trust Leeds
