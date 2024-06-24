2 . Nancy (Dobermann cross, seven months)

Nancy is a beautiful young girl ready to find her forever family. Her training will need starting from scratch. This will include house training and that it’s ok to spend time on her own. A home with a garden will be of benefit. It will require dedicated owners who have the time to put this training in place. Initially she can be worried but is gaining in confidence, and this is helped by other dogs. We are looking for a home with an older existing dog (who’s up to date with their vaccinations and neutered) who can show her the ropes and help her continue to blossom. She will need to further her doggy social skills for when out and about as she can be reactive. Nancy can potentially live with secondary school aged children who are used to larger breeds. | DTPhoto: Dogs Trust Darlington