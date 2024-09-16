Dogs Trust: 15 gorgeous dogs and puppies looking for their forever home in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 16th Sep 2024, 10:46 GMT

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

DarlingtonLeeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Click here to get the best Gazette headlines delivered to your inbox with our free newsletter

Here we have 15 amazing pups in need of a home in time for the end of autumn - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

These dogs are all looking for their forever homes.

1. Looking for a forever home

These dogs are all looking for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Charlie is an enthusiastic lad looking for a family who enjoy days out with their dog and doing training activities. He does like to be on the go and will need plenty of entertaining with activities and training. Charlie will need to have time devoted to his training needs and have someone around most of the day to help settle him in and build up any time that he needs to spend on his own.

2. Charlie (Belgian Shepherd Dog)

Charlie is an enthusiastic lad looking for a family who enjoy days out with their dog and doing training activities. He does like to be on the go and will need plenty of entertaining with activities and training. Charlie will need to have time devoted to his training needs and have someone around most of the day to help settle him in and build up any time that he needs to spend on his own. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Bruno is a sweet lad ready to find a quiet home to fully settle and relax in. He’d love for the home to have a garden for him to lounge about in. Bruno is dog social and can live with another. If not, he’d be just as happy to have a doggy friendship group for when out and about.

3. Bruno (Mastiff cross)

Bruno is a sweet lad ready to find a quiet home to fully settle and relax in. He’d love for the home to have a garden for him to lounge about in. Bruno is dog social and can live with another. If not, he’d be just as happy to have a doggy friendship group for when out and about. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Frazer will suit an active family who are into doing training and activities with their dog. He’ll need to learn the basics of home life as well as house training. He’ll need plenty of time devoted to his needs to keep him mentally and physically entertained. Frazer can lack confidence initially so new experiences should be introduced gradually.

4. Frazer

Frazer will suit an active family who are into doing training and activities with their dog. He’ll need to learn the basics of home life as well as house training. He’ll need plenty of time devoted to his needs to keep him mentally and physically entertained. Frazer can lack confidence initially so new experiences should be introduced gradually. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Dogs TrustDogsPuppiesAdoptionEdinburghDarlingtonLeeds
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice