Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
These dogs are all looking for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Darlington
2. Charlie (Belgian Shepherd Dog)
Charlie is an enthusiastic lad looking for a family who enjoy days out with their dog and doing training activities. He does like to be on the go and will need plenty of entertaining with activities and training. Charlie will need to have time devoted to his training needs and have someone around most of the day to help settle him in and build up any time that he needs to spend on his own. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Bruno (Mastiff cross)
Bruno is a sweet lad ready to find a quiet home to fully settle and relax in. He’d love for the home to have a garden for him to lounge about in. Bruno is dog social and can live with another. If not, he’d be just as happy to have a doggy friendship group for when out and about. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Frazer
Frazer will suit an active family who are into doing training and activities with their dog. He’ll need to learn the basics of home life as well as house training. He’ll need plenty of time devoted to his needs to keep him mentally and physically entertained. Frazer can lack confidence initially so new experiences should be introduced gradually. | Dogs Trust Darlington
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.