Dogs Trust: 17 amazing dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

1 . Woody (Trailhound Cross, two-five years)

Woody is an active lad looking for owners who can keep up with him. He'll need plenty of mental stimulation as well as physical exercise to keep his body and mind active. Woody is good with other dogs and may share the home with another. There is a sensitive side to this chap so he's not a fan of young kids. He'd be best suited to live with older teens (16yrs+). He can be excitable and needs a helpful reminder to keep four paws on the ground. Woody would like to be his family's main focus and have plenty of time to dedicate to him. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington