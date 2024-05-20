Dogs Trust currently has so many gorgeous pups up for adoption across the North and North East.
Darlington, Cumbria, Leeds and Edinburgh rehoming centres are hoping to find lovely homes for their dogs in order to give them the best possible lives.
Here are just 17 of the dogs searching for a forever home in time for Summer.
1. Bella (French Bulldog Cross, one-two years)
Bella enjoys being out and about for walks but she really enjoys using her snoot out on walks, to find all the best sniffs. She is a sweet girl and should make an amazing addition to most families. Bella does have mild hip dysplasia and luxating patella which can be very common from the breed, though she is not in any need of medications at the present, but she may in the future. If you have a space in your heart and your home for this lovely lady add her to your favourites list today. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
2. Auggie (Halden Hound, under six months)
He is just a young pup, who requires additional lead training, along with all the basics. He is intelligent and full of life, he loves to play with other dogs and is well socialised. He loves treats which will be beneficial when training, as a hound he loves to run, so will need his recall training to be 100% He loves everyone he meets and is a all round fun hound. He does have some big paws and in our experience this could indicate he has potential be large when fully grown! Photo: Dogs Trust Cumbria
3. Archie (English Springer Spaniel cross, two-five years)
Archie is a loveable whirlwind who loves to play. He is a very fun, busy boy and will need owners that can keep his brain busy as well as lots of exercise on walks. Archie is worried by unfamiliar sounds and traffic and would like a quieter environment away from any main roads. He is friendly with people but due to his training needs would be best in a home without young children, children aged 12+ should be ok. Archie is friendly with other dogs and could potentially live with a doggy companion. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
4. Nettle (Lurcher, one-two years)
Nettles has walking buddies and walks beautifully on the lead, she is happy to walk alongside chilled dogs and even bouncy giddy dogs. She really is very relaxed. She loves to play with soft toys. She would like a secure garden to access for the toilet and to zoom and roam in. Nettles would benefit from someone who is at home for most of the day while she initially settles in. We do not have any history on her as she was found as a stray and remained unclaimed at the stary kennels. Children will need to be confident with active bouncy dogs. Nettles knows some basic commands however would benefit from further training to ensure she develops into a well-trained adult. She loves treats and is instantly friendly when she meets new people She adores cuddles, leaning into you and standing with you for a fuss. Photo: Dogs Trust Cumbria
