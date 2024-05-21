4 . Nettle (Lurcher, one-two years)

Nettles has walking buddies and walks beautifully on the lead, she is happy to walk alongside chilled dogs and even bouncy giddy dogs. She really is very relaxed. She loves to play with soft toys. She would like a secure garden to access for the toilet and to zoom and roam in. Nettles would benefit from someone who is at home for most of the day while she initially settles in. We do not have any history on her as she was found as a stray and remained unclaimed at the stary kennels. Children will need to be confident with active bouncy dogs. Nettles knows some basic commands however would benefit from further training to ensure she develops into a well-trained adult. She loves treats and is instantly friendly when she meets new people She adores cuddles, leaning into you and standing with you for a fuss. Photo: Dogs Trust Cumbria