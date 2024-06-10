Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Here we have 19 gorgeous pups in need of a home in time for Summer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Luna (Lurcher, 6-12 months)
Luna is an energetic girl who is looking for a family who can keep her entertained! She’ll enjoy an active lifestyle physically and mentally. Luna would benefit from revisiting her basic training including introducing any time alone slowly and house training. She is still working on her doggy social skills so would be best as the only pooch in the home. Walking areas ideally will be in quieter areas whilst this is worked on. Our Training Team are on hand to chat through this. Luna can live with secondary school aged children. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
2. Mishka (Siberian Husky, six years)
Mishka is looking for a home with best friend Stormy! They will both need an active family who will be up for taking them on plenty adventures. They will be best suited to being the only pooches in the home and will enjoy having walks in quiet areas. They can live with children who are aged 10 and over and will need to have people around for them to help them settle in to their new home. While we have no previous history on what they are both like in a home, they have been clean in their kennel so are more than likely housetrained. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Stormy (Siberian Husky, three years)
Mishka is 6 years old and Stormy is 3 years old. They are both affectionate girls who love a fuss. Mishka really enjoys being around people while Stormy will eventually take herself off to play with a toy. They both enjoy playing with toys but swaps will need to be done during play time. If you are looking for two lovely husky girls then give them a favourite! Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Cookie & Teddy (Crossbreeds)
Double the fun and double the love! This amazing pair have amazing personalities and super playful. They love their toy time and can’t wait for all the fun games with their new family. They are an affectionate pair and enjoy spending time with you and exploring out on walks. They take their treats gently and will even show you a lovely ‘sit’. This magnificent duo are going to be an amazing addition to the family! Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
