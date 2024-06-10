2 . Mishka (Siberian Husky, six years)

Mishka is looking for a home with best friend Stormy! They will both need an active family who will be up for taking them on plenty adventures. They will be best suited to being the only pooches in the home and will enjoy having walks in quiet areas. They can live with children who are aged 10 and over and will need to have people around for them to help them settle in to their new home. While we have no previous history on what they are both like in a home, they have been clean in their kennel so are more than likely housetrained. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington