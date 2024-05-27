Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Darlington, Leeds and Cumbria rehoming centres have over 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Here we have 21 gorgeous pups in need of a home in time for Summer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Minnie & Wilma (Beagles, two years)
Minnie and Wilma are both two gorgeous Beagle girls looking for homes separately. Minnie is a two-year-old Beagle cross looking for a new home. She is a very sweet girl but can be a little nervous at first, but soon warms up and adores everybody she meets. She walks well on the lead and enjoys the company of other dogs. Wilma is also a two-year-old Beagle, who is a friendly girl, who enjoys her doggy friends and walks well on the lead. Photo: Dogs Trust Cumbria
2. Celt (Deerhound, five years)
Celt loves to sniff on his walks, he prefers quiet places to walk, as sometimes he can be unsure of other dogs, He loves playing with a ball, frisbee and will play tug of war with a rope toy. Celt likes routine, he is happiest when out in the garden, he travels well in the car, he enjoys his time alone and doesn't mind being left. He loves a gentle belly rub and enjoys being stroked. He can become spooked by loud noises and we feel he would be better suited to a quiter home. Photo: Dogs Trust Cumbria
3. Buster (American Akita, six years)
Buster really is a true gent who has lots of potential. He is friendly with most dogs but doesn’t have very good manners which many dogs won’t appreciate! He’s perfectly manageable and with a bit more gradual dog socialisation training this should continue improving. His shy nature initially will mean a few visits to the centre to slowly build a bond, but once he knows you, you’ll see the big, friendly, and fun boy we see! He just needs someone who will give him the chance he deserves, and work with us to help him continue becoming his best self. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
4. Scrappy (Chihuahua cross, eight years)
Little Scrappy is ready to settle down into his forever pad with his loving family. He’d like them to be around majority of the day to keep him company and help him with a little bit of training. Once he’s accustomed to his new lifestyle, he’ll be ok snoozing for a couple hours for if his family need to pop out for a bit. Scrappy would like to have quiet areas to explore for his on-lead walks. He can share his walks with other dogs but will need to be the only dog in the home. Scrappy can live with secondary school aged children. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
