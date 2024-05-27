4 . Scrappy (Chihuahua cross, eight years)

Little Scrappy is ready to settle down into his forever pad with his loving family. He’d like them to be around majority of the day to keep him company and help him with a little bit of training. Once he’s accustomed to his new lifestyle, he’ll be ok snoozing for a couple hours for if his family need to pop out for a bit. Scrappy would like to have quiet areas to explore for his on-lead walks. He can share his walks with other dogs but will need to be the only dog in the home. Scrappy can live with secondary school aged children. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington