Door staff praised after tackling knife man outside Roxanne's in South Shields

Door staff 'risked their lives' in a knife drama outside a nightclub over the weekend.

It unfolded outside of Roxanne's, in Ocean Road, South Shields, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police say one man was arrested and a knife was recovered after the incident, which took place at about 3.40am.

The nightclub, meanwhile, has praised its door staff for their quick actions.

Revellers were locked inside the club for their own safety while the drama was ongoing outside.

A statement from Roxanne's, which was posted on its Facebook page, said: "After reviewing status' and videos online about a extremely rare incident that occurred outside our club (on Saturday night), we as a club would like to say a massive thank you to our amazing door staff team, who acted selflessly and bravely to bring the incident to a head.

"This incident was unrelated to Roxanne's and yet they took public safety as a priority when they could have just left it for the police to deal with.

"They risked their own lives to ensure everyone was kept safe and for that there is no reward big enough.

"Thank you to all our customers who complied with our instructions at the time and helped with the incident.

"We as a club and a team always have your safety as priority and (Saturday night) proved we will always go above and beyond to ensure our duty is carried out. Well done lads!"

The door staff were provided by Club and Events Security UK Ltd.

Cris Hanson, a director of the company, said: "A gentleman was refused entry to the club, and pulled a knife out.

"He walked along Ocean Road and the door staff followed him to try to calm him down."

Mr Hanson said the man ended up by Ocean Road Community Centre before being tackled to the ground by the door staff until police arrived.

He added: "A lot of the door staff leave the premises to intervene when the police aren't there.

"One of the door staff sustained a cut to his hand as he tried to grab the knife and take if from the lad. Apart from that, they had minor cuts and bruises.

"One of the door staff and management tried to get everyone from the street and into the club.

"There was a lad with a knife, so they wanted everyone inside for their own safety.

"The doors were locked so people inside the club were safe.

"I couldn't praise my door staff enough. They couldn't have done a better job."

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "At about 3.40am on January 28, police received a report of a man with a knife on Ocean Road.

"A 26-year-old man was arrested and a knife was recovered.

"Police inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 210 28/01/18."