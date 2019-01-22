Doors close on two South Shields pubs

Two well-known pubs in South Shields have closed their doors to the public.

The Harbour Lights, on the Lawe Top, and the Marsden Rattler, on South Shields seafront are no longer trading.

Closure of The Rattler, Sea Road.

The companies which own the venues have been contacted for comment but, as yet, not responded.

At The Harbour Lights, owned by Star Pubs and Bars – the pub business of Heineken – the curtains remain closed.

It currently has a For Lease sign above the door.

According to a plaque on the building, it states the pub, which was formerly known as The Crown, was opened on November 11, 1895.

Closure of the Harbour Lights, Lawe Road

Meanwhile, at the Rattler, a sign has been placed on the door saying the venue is now closed and the landlords are ‘Sorry for any inconvenience’.

The bar, which is owned by Camerons, was named after a steam train that used to run between Whitburn and South Shields.

It has been created by using two railway carriages with an added conservatory extension.

The place, which has also been known as the Ginger Giraffe in the past, was a popular haunt in the summer.

On its outside stage, a number of bands played, giving those attending the South Tyneside Summer Festival’s music events a place to go and carry on the fun once the gates of Bents Park closed.