Doors open on new £3million community hub for Jarrow

The doors are finally open on a multi-million pound revamp of a former community centre building in Jarrow.

Jarrow Focus, in Cambrian Street, welcomed its first visitors yesterday, as the venue was officially opened by the Mayor of South Tyneside Coun Ken Stephenson.

South Tyneside newly refurbished leisure and community facility Jarrow Focus dance studio

The state-of-the-art centre features a redesigned gym, sports hall. dance studios, theatre space as well as a new library.

The building, which includes a new entrance and outside facade, has been transformed at a cost of £3million.

The revamp of the centre is part of the council’s long-term vision for community facilities in South Tyneside and is the latest in a series of investments in the borough’s leisure and library facilities.

It follows the creation of Hebburn Central, The Word, National Centre for the Written Word, Haven Point leisure complex and Jarrow Community Pool.

Coun Stephenson said: “It was a real honour to open this superb new building in the heart of Jarrow Town Centre and it is a very proud and exciting day for all those involved in the project.

“It really does look fabulous. With its first-class facilities and services brought together under one roof, Jarrow Focus is a multi-purpose building that will serve to enhance the health and wellbeing of local people.

“I would encourage residents to take a look at this wonderful new centre for themselves and be among the first to try out the facilities available.”

The redesigned 80-station gym boasts a unique two-storey fitness rig ‘The Clock’, suitable for group workouts and is the first of its kind in UK.

South Tyneside newly refurbished leisure and community facility Jarrow Focus sports hall.

Jarrow Focus is also following in the footsteps of Haven Point and Hebburn Central with the introduction of virtual fitness classes incorporating large screen technology and motivational music.

Coun Alan Kerr, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for Culture and Leisure, said: “Jarrow Focus features the latest equipment and technology, making it not only a wonderful modern community hub for the 21st century, but a welcome addition to our wider leisure and community offer.

“It demonstrates our continued commitment to investing in the future of our residents with the official opening of Jarrow Focus marking a key milestone in our delivery of more sustainable services.

“We look forward to seeing the programme of events and activities developing over the coming months, securing its place as an important role within the community and benefiting local people of all ages as well as visitors from across the wider area.”

South Tyneside newly refurbished leisure and community facility Jarrow Focus. First customer Ian Rowan returns a book to South Tyneside Mayor Coun Ken Stephenson and Mayoress Cathy Stephenson in the new library

South Tyneside newly refurbished leisure and community facility Jarrow Focus officially opened by South Tyneside Mayor Coun Ken Stephenson