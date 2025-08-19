Google

A double drug using motorist caught driving with a passenger in South Tyneside is facing a lengthy roads’ ban.

Shaun Bristow, 55, was found with the leftovers of cocaine and cannabis in his system after being arrested in South Shields on Friday, March 28. Bristow, of Raby Street, Byker, Newcastle, was spotted by police as he sat in his Nissan Juke car in Honeysuckle Avenue, West Harton.

He drove away as they approached but was quickly located nearby, prosecutor Marcus Blakelock told the borough’s magistrates’ court. A roadside drug swipe test returned a positive reading for either cocaine or cannabis, leading to his arrest.

Bristow then gave a blood test at a police station which came back showing cocaine and cannabis breakdown products BZE and THC at above legal limits. He pleaded guilty to two counts of drug driving and is facing a disqualification of up to 28 months when later sentenced.

Mr Blakelock said: “Officers spotted the defendant’s Nissan Juke parked in Honeysuckle Avenue, facing towards Green Lane. When officers approached, he drove off. They then spotted the vehicle and there was a front seat passenger.

“He was stopped, and the drug drive procedure was carried out. It was a positive reading. He has five previous convictions from seven offences although these appear historic, with the last on July 12, 2001.

“There’s evidence of two drugs. It’s a low-level community order and a disqualification of 17 to 28 months. The offence is aggravated by the fact there was a front seat passenger.”

Bristow gave a reading for THC of not less than 3.1mcg. The legal limit is 2mcg. His reading for BZE was not less than 309mcg, against a legal limit of 50mcg. John Williams, defending, told District Judge Zoe Passfield: “You’re going to need reports. There is an element of drug dependency.”

Judge Passfield imposed an interim driving ban and adjourned the case for a report. She granted Bristow unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, October 2. The judge told him: “You will be given credit for your guilty plea, but there were two drugs in your system.”