Dragon Parade to take place as Jarrow Festival celebrates 30th anniversary

A host of activities have been lined up for this year’s Jarrow Festival, which gets under way this weekend.

The Deputy Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Ken Stephenson, and Deputy Mayoress Cathy Stephenson joined organisers at St Paul’s Church to launch the festival, which this year is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

It all starts on Friday with a variety of events taking place over the May Bank Holiday weekend and beyond to Sunday, June 3.

Attractions include art and history exhibitions, craft sessions, music, children’s activities, guided tours of St Paul’s Church, afternoon teas, sports activities including the Aaron Todd Memorial Weekend football tournament and much more.

Activities will take place at venues across the town, including Jarrow Hall, Jarrow Hub, Jarrow library, community associations, the Viking Centre and local churches.

The Deputy Mayor said: “The Jarrow Festival is always a fantastic, vibrant family event with something for all ages to enjoy.

“It is also a wonderful way of bringing local people and communities together.

“The festival is a true celebration of art, culture, education and sport, and has gone from strength to strength over the years.”

The highlight of the week is the new Jarrow Festival Dragon Parade taking place on Sunday, May 27.

The parade will leave Jarrow Town Hall at 10:30am, heading towards Drewetts Park in Church Bank for a community and charity fair running until 4pm.

Visitors will be able to enjoy live music and entertainment while browsing stalls.

For further information on all the activities and events, go to www.southtyneside.gov.uk/jarrowfestival

St Paul’s Church will also be hosting guided tours between noon and 4pm on Sunday, May 27.

Visitors can also make their day go further with a visitor to Jarrow Hall, Anglo-saxon Farm, Village and Bede Museum, which is open as part of the celebrations from 10am to 4pm, on Sunday, with entry by way of a donation.

Other attractions include a free First World War themed arts and crafts sessions on Tuesday, May 29, and Wednesday, May 30, from 11am to 1pm, in Jarrow Hub. The art work will be used in a future community art project.

On Tuesday, May 29, free Little and Loud music tasters for toddlers (9.45am) and babies (10.45am) will also take place at the Big Local Base (booking is required via littleandloudmusic@gmail.com).

Tickets are also available for the Jarrow Festival Dance with The Little Big Band taking place on Bank Holiday Monday, at 7pm, at Jarrow Civic Hall. Call 0191 406 9711 for further details.

The festival will end on Sunday, June 3, with the free Jarrow Festival Finale Fun Day at Hedworthfield Community Association.

Displays in dance and gymnastics, face painting and balloon modelling and fun games and activities are just some of the attractions on offer between 11am and 3pm.

This year’s Jarrow Festival has been supported by National Lottery, Big Local, Barbour Foundation, Cultural Spring and a contribution from the Jarrow and Boldon Community Area Forum.

For further information about the Jarrow Festival programme of activities, pick up a booklet from Jarrow community centres or libraries or visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/jarrowfestival