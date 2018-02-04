Dramatic pictures as car careers into house

These are the dramatic pictures from the scene of a crash which left a car embedded in a house,.

A crew from Hebburn fire station was called to Staneway, Gateshead, at 1.35pm on Saturday.

The crash scene in Staneway, Leam Lane Estate. Credit: TWFRS.

A Citroen Berlingo had crashed into an unoccupied semi-detached property on Leam Lane Estate.

Firefighters forced entry through a side door and removed the vehicle from the property with a winch.

They then isolated the electrics before replacing the lock.

The driver of the car was attended to by paramedics prior to the arrival of the fire service.

He was taken to Queen Eleizabeth Hospital suffering from shock.

TWFRS tweeted: "Here are some dramatic pictures from the earlier incident we attended in #Felling #Gateshead.

"Luckily there were no injuries after this car left the road and ploughed into a house.

"Thanks to @northumbriapol and @NEAmbulance for their assistance. #notjustfires"