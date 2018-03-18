Dramatic pictures show coast taking a battering as flood warning issued ahead of high tide

A flood warning for parts of the North East coast has been issued ahead of this afternoon's high tide.

The Environment Agency has issued a warning for the North East coast at around 4pm.

Stormy seas at Seaham on Saturday morning. Pic: Kevin Brady.

"Strong winds are forecast to cause wave overtopping and spray at Whitley Sands Promenade, Seaham Lower Promenade, and Seaham Harbour and Docks," it says.

"The period of concern is 3.30pm to 7pm for the afternoon high tide.

Warnings are also in place for the Port of Sunderland Harbour between 2.45pm and 7pm and the stretch between Hartlepool North Headland to the Breakwater between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

The agency is advising people are advised to stay away from risk areas and take care next to the coast.

It will continue to monitor the situation and reissue alerts for any subsequent tides if required.