Drink driver banned after taking girlfriend to hospital

A man has been banned from the road after being caught drink driving while taking his pregnant girlfriend to hospital.

Magisstrates heard Aaron Sutherland, 27, had gone to bed after drinking eight cans when he received a phone from his girlfriend saying she needed treatment.

South Tyneside Magistrates heard that police stopped Sutherland after receiving a report of his erratic driving in South Shields town centre.

Eve McDonnell, prosecuting, said “The report came from the CCTV control room at about 2.30am.

“When police stopped Sutherland he had a female passenger in the car.

“He said it wasn’t his car, it was his uncle’s, and that he said he would pay a fine.

“The officer formed the impression he may have been drinking.”

She added: “Mr Sutherland’s alcohol in breath reading was found to be 50, compared to the legal limit of 45.”

Sutherland, of Marigold Walk, South Shields, admitted driving with excess alcohol on March 24.

Val Bell, defending, said: “He had drunk eight cans during that day and gone to bed.

“He got a phone call from his girlfriend to say she was bleeding and needed to go to hospital.

“Mr Sutherland thought he would no longer be over the limit.

“He foolishly took the decision to drive.

“It was a poor decision on his part.”

Sutherland was banned from driving for 15 months, and ordered to pay £235 in fines and costs.