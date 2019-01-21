Drive-in movies macking a comeback to South Shields

Drive-in movies are making a comeback to a South Shields seafront park.

Film fans will be able to sit in the comfort of their own cars in the Bents Park to watch a series of blockbusters over the half-term holidays.

John Travolta and Samuel L Jackson in Pulp Fiction

Organisers have chosen a selection of movies for people to choose from, from family friendly E.T, comedy Mrs Doubtfire to musicals The Greatest Showman and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

The screenings will kick off on Wednesday February 13 with Crazy Rich Asians and run throughout the school break until Sunday February 24.

The event has been made possible in conjunction with Ocean Beach Pleasure Park which will be open throughout the half-term break prior to the film screenings.

Park operator Philip Sheeran said: “We have been doing this event for the past seven years and each year it proves to be just as popular.

“We have people who travel from as far as Hexham, Carlisle and Middlesbrough to watch the films we put on and we definitely have a number of families who keep coming back.

“We try and choose the best films to cater for as many tastes as possible but unfortunately we can’t please everyone.

“It is an experience for people and for the children to come to one of these events and its helping to create memories.”

All movies start at 6.45pm with gates open at 4.45pm. Last entry into the park is 30 minutes before the start of the film to allow vehicles and people to settle and to visit food kiosks if they wish.

The soundtracks are transmitted through each car’s FM radio system - with no need to keep the windows open.

Hitting the big screen in the park is:

*Crazy Rich Asians (PG) - February 13

*A Star Is Born (15) - February 14

*Pulp Fiction (18) - February 15

*Grease (PG) - February 16

*Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) - February 18

*Avengers: Infinity War (12) - February 19

*Mrs. Doubtfire (12) - February 20

*E.T. The Extra Terrestrial (U) - February 21

*Deadpool - February 22

*The Greatest Showman (PG) - February 23 and 24

To book tickets and for more information visit www.thedriveinmovie.co.uk or visit www.facebook.com/DriveInMovieSS/