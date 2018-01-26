Drive-in movies make a comeback to South Shields seafront park

American-style drive-in cinema is making a comeback for the half-term holiday in South Tyneside.

Movie lovers will once again be able to watch a series of classic films from the comfort of their cars when the big screen goes up in the Bents Park, South Shields.

Dirty Dancing will be shown on Valentine's Day

The event has proved a hit with families since it was first launched in 2012 - and organisers hope this year it will prove to be just as big a hit.

Films will be shown on consecutive nights night from February 9 and include Lady and the Tramp, La La Land, Stand By Me with the 80s classic Dirty Dancing being aired on Valentine’s Day.

Philip Sheeran, owner and operator at Ocean Beach, said: “We always hold the drive-in events during the school’s half term holidays but with Valentine’s Day falling in that week, we thought we would do something a little bit special with the movies we have chosen.

“There is something there for everyone to enjoy and it’s a great experience for the children.”

The soundtracks are transmitted through each car’s FM radio system - with no need to keep the windows open.

The cinema will open on February 9 - kicking off with Pretty Woman.

That will be followed by Bridget Jones’ Diary the next night and 10 Things I Hate About You on February 11.

Tis will be followed by Four Weddings and a Funeral, La La Land, Dirty Dancing, WALL.E, Jerry Maguire, Lady and the Tramp - ending on Sunday February 18 with Stand By Me.

Lady and the Tramp is one of the films to be shown

All movies start at 6.45pm, with gates open from 4.45pm each night.

Last entry to the screenings is 30 minutes before the movie starts to allow all vehicles and people to settle and visit the food kiosks.

Tickets are priced at £27 for standard tickets and £32 for VIP which allow parking in the first two rows.

Both prices are per vehicle, to include up to 7 occupants.

Tickets can be bought online or in person from Scoop and Bean in Sea Road, South Shields - cash payment only.

People can also pay on the gate, on the night, if space is available. Spaces are allocated on a first come, first served basis.

For information, to book tickets and discounts visit www.thedriveinmovie.co.uk