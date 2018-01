Two men were hurt when their cars were involved in a crash at a junction in South Shields.

Northumbria Police were called to Prince Edward Road where it meets Forber Avenue just before 6.50am today following the crash between a Peugeot and an Audi.

Both drivers, who are aged in their 30s were left with minor injuries.

The road was shut for a short time and traffic diverted while officers carried out inquiries and cleared the scene.