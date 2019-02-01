Drivers urged to take care on roads in icy conditions

Drivers are being urged to take care on the roads as freezing temperatures cause icy conditions.

Northumbria Police warned drivers to reduce their speed after dealing with a number of weather-related collisions in the region.

A force spokesman said: "Be extremely careful on the roads this morning as we are already dealing with multiple collisions due to the icy roads.

"Adapt to the conditions and take it slower today everyone - stay safe on the roads."

North East Traffic Live also warned drivers about the icy conditions. They said: "Caution - road surface temperatures have dropped below -1°C across Tyne and Wear.

"Take care due to possible ice on surfaces."

A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is in place until 12pm today.

The Met Office said: “Showers will develop during Thursday night and continue into Friday morning falling as a mixture of rain, sleet and snow.

"Snow accumulations of 1-3 cm are possible in places by Friday morning.

"Ice is likely to form on some untreated surfaces.”

On the outlook for the rest of the day, the Met Office said: "Cold with scattered showers and sunny intervals, after a frosty start.

"Showers will be sometimes heavy, falling mainly as snow leading to slight snow accumulations.

"However, showers will sometimes fall as sleet and perhaps rain, especially near the coast. Maximum temperature 3 °C."