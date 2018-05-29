Drivers warned as fog and sea fret cause poor visibility

Drivers have been warned to take care as fog and sea fret causes poor visibility on the roads

The region awoke to a cloudy and dull start to the day this morning, with mist, drizzle and fog across many areas.

North East Live Traffic, run by the North East Combined Authority, urged drivers to take care in poor visibility.

The Met Office said conditions are likely to improve slowly as the day goes on, especially further west where it may brighten up for a while, but it will stay cloudy and cool further east.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be 18 °C.

Tomorrow is expected to see another cloudy and misty morning, then warm sunny spells developing inland - but with an increasing risk of heavy showers or thunderstorms later.

The outlook for Thursday to Saturday is for further scattered heavy or thundery showers, possibly merging at times into longer spells of rain on Saturday.