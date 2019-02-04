Drivers warned of overnight closure on busy South Shields road

Drivers are being reminded that Crossgate in South Shields will be closed for the next five nights.

The closure will begin at 8pm tonight, affecting the section of Crossgate between Westoe Road and Western Approach.

This is due to essential resurfacing works.

Stagecoach North East said they have been informed of the closure by Nexus and South Tyneside Council, with buses due to be escorted through the roadworks.

The bus company is warning passengers that they may experience localised delays during their journeys as a result.

A spokesman for the company said: "Stagecoach would like to apologise for any inconvenience, delays or disruptions these works may cause and thank passengers for their patience and understanding."