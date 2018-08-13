Drivers warned to stay away after crash and HGV blow-out on A19

Drivers are being asked to find alternative routes after a crash and an HGV blow out on the A19.

Northumbria Police say they are dealing with a collision on both the northbound and southbound carriageways of the A19 junction of the A1231.

North East Live Traffic, part of the North East Combined Authority, said there had been an HGV blow out on the southbound carriageway, and an RTC on the northbound carriageway.

Recovery is said to be in progress and the goods vehicle with the puncture has been cleared.