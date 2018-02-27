Drivers warned to take care after lorry overturns on busy dual carriageway in Washington

Drivers have been warned to take care after lorry overturned on busy dual carriageway in Washington.

The incident occurred earlier this morning on the A1231 eastbound, near the A182 and motorists had been told to avoid the area.

Northumbria Police have now tweeted: "This has now been cleared so the road should be passable this morning ahead of the busy rush hour.

"However, it shows just how slippy the conditions can be so please drive carefully."

They tweeted earlier: "Currently awaiting recovery of HGV, natural diversions in place. Please avoid the area if you can."