Drug courier who flooded North East with nearly £1m of cocaine put behind bars

A courier who delivered multi-kilo packages of cocaine into the North East on behalf of organised crime groups has been jailed for eight years.

David Ollive communicated via an encrypted phone messaging app to co-ordinate the collection of the Class A substance from Coventry.

Ollive made at least nine trips between March 2020 and May of the same year to deliver 22 kilos of cocaine with a wholesale value of more than £830,000.

The courier was also trusted with the criminal cash which he would transport back to his employers.

Specialist officers with Northumbria Police working as part of Operation Venetic quickly uncovered the plot, and Ollive was arrested in October 2020.

He initially denied the offence and claimed the journeys were made in connection with a pool table restoration and supply business he ran.

However, Ollive, 29, of Southerland Avenue, Coventry, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply cocaine in February 2023, and pleaded guilty at Newcastle Crown Court in March this year.

On Thursday, August 1, he was sentenced to eight years behind bars.

Following the sentence hearing, Detective Chief Inspector Marc Michael, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a superb result following tireless work from our officers who are dedicated to identifying and disrupting these networks.

“Ollive was fully aware of the illegalities of his actions and profited from the trade of substances which prove so destructive and harmful to our communities.”

Det Ch Insp Michael added: “This case and Ollive’s sentencing should serve as the latest warning to anyone who believes they can mask their offending by using encrypted messaging application methodology.

“We will find you and bring you before the courts to face justice as part of our ongoing clampdown on organised crime through Operation Sentinel.

“We would continue to urge members of the public to continue to work with us by reporting any suspicions they may have, as this could prevent offenders like Ollive from spreading the misery that drug dealing causes to vulnerable people in our communities.”

If you’ve seen something suspicious in your community, let officers know by using the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.