Drug dealers and ‘discarded needles’ among concerns over plans for South Shields house

‘Drug users and dealers’ and ‘discarded needles’ are among the concerns raised about plans for a HMO in South Shields which town hall chiefs have been recommended to approve.

The application is seeking permission to formally designate one property in Seafield Terrace a six-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO) and a second a two-person residential property.

The scheme, which is due to be considered by South Tyneside Council’s Planning Committee on Monday (February 18), has been used as flats by a registered social landlord since 2010.

But despite an indication from the council’s planning department that it should be approved, the proposals have provoked opposition, including a petition, from people living nearby.

According to one objection submitted to the council: “The Police are at the property on a regular basis, usually at some unsociable time either to arrest someone or following a complaint.”

Another made allegations of ‘drug / alcohol abuse and violence’ at the property.

But despite this police have not submitted any complaints to the council.

However, investigations by planning officers did reveal ‘several reports of anti-social behaviour’ and some arrests.

According to the council’s report, ‘placements’ at the property are intended to ease tenants ‘back into mainstream permanent house wherever possible’.

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service