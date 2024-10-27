Drunk South Shields rider facing ban after getting caught - on a scooter

The case was dealt with in South Shields at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | NW

A sozzled South Tyneside scooter rider who did not think it illegal to drink and ride has paid a high price for his ignorance.

Jetu Miah, 36, is counting the cost of whizzing around near South Shields town hall while over three times the limit - a driving ban.

Miah, of Wallington Grove, on the Woodbine estate, South Shields, was hauled from the scooter by police on Thursday, September 12, a court heard.

When quizzed, he told them he did not know the normal rules of the road about driving while drunk applied.

But he had learned his lesson by the time he appeared before a judge at the borough’s magistrates’ court - and pleaded guilty to a drink drive charge.

District Judge Zoe Passfield adjourned the case for reports and handed Miah an interim disqualification ahead of sentencing.

The court heard he was convicted of failing to provide a sample for analysis in 2020 and faces a mandatory minimum three-year ban.

Prosecutor Lucy Todd said: “The police were asked to attend near South Shields town hall after a report of an intoxicated male on a scooter.

“Police attended and the defendant made an admission that drink driving didn’t apply to scooters.

“He has three previous convictions from four offences, including a failing to provide in 2020.

“This has a starting point of 12 months jail, up to 26 weeks.”

Miah gave a reading in breath for alcohol of 120mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.

His previous driving-related conviction means he must be banned for at least three years when sentenced, due to the two-strikes-in-10-years rule.

Charges of driving without insurance and driving without a licence were dropped by the prosecution.

Jason Smith, defending, agreed a pre-sentence assessment was required.

Judge Passfield adjourned the case after hearing Miah needed to be assessed by the Probation Service for his suitability to be placed on an alcohol treatment programme.

He was granted unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, December 31.