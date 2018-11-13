East Boldon and Cleadon Library group receives funding boost ahead of re-opening

A group of residents who joined forces in a bid to save a village library from closing its doors for good have received a funding boost.

Boldon and Cleadon Community Library has received £10,000 from the Big Lottery Fund to help keep the library in East Boldon open.

We are all looking forward to welcoming as many people through the doors. Chris Braybrook

The money will be used to support future capital developments within the building once its doors re-open on Saturday November 17.

The library was taken over by the group of volunteers after it was one of a number earmarked for closure by South Tyneside Council in a cash-saving exercise.

Since then more than 100 people stepped forward to help keep the venue open for the community.

The transfer of the Library from South Tyneside Council to the Trust took place at the end of October, however, links with the local authority will continue.

The library, which is currently closed to the public, will be re-opened on Saturday as a community run facility - known as The Library - with a programme of events and activities.

Trustee Chris Braybrook said: “It was very sad to be told that the local council could no longer keep the library open. A group of local volunteers decided to take on the challenge of maintaining the facility as it is an important hub for many people in the local community.

“We are all looking forward to welcoming as many people through the doors to use the books, join in a range of activities and events, or simply pop in for a cup of coffee with old and new friends.”

For details on the library and future events and activities visit www.thelibrary.uk.com or email to: info@thelibrary.uk.com