East Boldon’s tribute to fallen heroes

Giant poppies have gone on display as a village honours the country’s war heroes.

The Friends of East Boldon Parks have been working on the special gesture ahead of Armistice Day on Sunday November 11.

East Boldon's giant poppy trail

Now, 132 large versions of the symbolic flower now have pride of place throughout the village to remember those who lost their lives in war.

Each one has been sponsored by a business or residents in memory of a loved one, helping to raise £1,000 for the Royal British Legion.

Green volunteer with the Friends Group, Joan Glass, said: “We put the appeal out a few weeks ago and the response has been absolutely amazing. “The poppies went out at the weekend and we have had lots of feedback from people who have said it’s very poignant and very affective.

“It has been such a wonderful response from people who have been so supportive of the group.

“We have a great community spirit here.”

The group is now turning its attentions to an exhibition to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War taking place at East Boldon Junior School.

It will feature photographs and stories of East Boldon and surrounding areas during the two wars on November 10.

They are appealing to people who have any local stories to tell or photos from this time, to get in touch so that they can be added to the display.

Mrs Glass added: “The pupils at the school, in year six, have been studying the Second World War and have been writing poems, so we are hoping to have some of their poems on display.

“It will be fascinating to read people’s stories and to see how Boldon looked during the war years.

“It’ll be really nice to see the community coming together again for such a special event.”

Refreshments will be available throughout the event. Doors open at 2pm on November 10.

To become a volunteer, or for more information visit the group’s Facebook page Friends of East Boldon Parks.