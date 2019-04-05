EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison leads cast of 70s and 80s-filled hits Menopause: The Musical - tour dates and ticket information

An all-star cast are set to star in Menopause: The Musical, a hilarious celebration of women, is on tour and coming to a theatre near you.

Eastenders’ Cheryl Fergison, Maureen Nolan, Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty) and Hilary O’Neil (ITV’s Copy Cats) star in this hysterical musical packed full of one-liners about night sweats, hot flushes and memory loss.

Backed by an instantly recognisable soundtrack of innuendo-laden versions of 60s, 70s and 80s pop classics, the hysterical and uplifting Menopause: The Musical will have you laughing, and singing, all the way home.

The all-singing, all-dancing comedy is set in a department store, where four women with seemingly nothing in common are all experiencing ‘The Change’.

They soon bond as they realise that the menopause is no longer 'the Silent Passage’, but an unavoidable stage in every woman’s life!

The show has played sold-out tours across the world so call your girlfriends and book now for the ultimate girls night out.

Tour dates:

Darlington Hippodrome, Thursday April 25 to Saturday April 27

Tickets: 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

Scarborough Spa, Wednesday May 8

Tickets: 01723 821888 or www.scarboroughspa.co.uk

Harrogate Theatre, Friday May 10

Tickets: 01423 502116 or www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on

Hull New Theatre, Tuesday May 14

Tickets: 01482 300 306 or visit www.hulltheatres.co.uk