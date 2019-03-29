Easter in South Tyneside: Where you can take your children to meet some animal friends

Children in Jarrow will be able to take a walk on the wild side and also visit a world that time forgot this Easter.

Between 11am and 4pm on Thursday, April 11, Wildlife Displays will be visiting the Viking Shopping Centre and youngsters will be able to see a menagerie of animals at close range.

The team from Wildlife Displays will be bringing along meerkats.

These include a rabbit, guinea pig, chicks, ducks, meerkats, chinchillas, hedgehogs and a barn owl.

They will also be able to learn more about their habitats in an informal and entertaining way.

Onn Thursday, April 18, Jurassic Park will be coming to town, when the Viking Centre is invaded by a giant reptile.

Children will be invited to join Prof Flint, the Palaeontologist and his assistant Doc Stone, when a life-like tyrannosaurus-rex visits the centre.

Children with have the change to get up close to hedgehogs

The T Rex - one of the most well-represented of the large theropods - will mix and mingle with children and make special appearances at 11.30am, 1pm and 3pm.

Lee Kimber, the shopping centre’s manager, said: “You only have to visit places like the Natural History Museum to see how much children are fascinated by dinosaurs.

“Not only can they come face to face with one of these prehistoric creatures but see a dinosaur hatch too.”