Eco brick scheme aims to help combat plastic waste in South Tyneside
An eco group are running a community project to encourage people in South Tyneside to think twice before throwing out their plastic waste.
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 11:20 am
Wiliby Roc’s opened South Tyneside’s first plastic waste collection point in 2018 and have since been working with the community on an eco bricks project at Bilton Hall Community Trust.
The group used two litre plastic bottles and filled them with other non-recyclable plastics in order to create the eco bricks for various structures and stop the spread of plastics into the general waste system.
The issue of plastic waste has become an increasingly hot topic in recent years, with many organisations aiming to tackle the problem.