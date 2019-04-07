Author Sheila Quigley helps launch new chapter for library

A best-selling author has helped a library to start a new chapter.

Sheila Quigley went along to Whitburn Library to take part in the re-opening launch.

A new chapter for Whitburn Library.

The village library is getting a new lease of life thanks to the hard work of volunteers.

A re-opening event was held yesterday after being closed to enable the charity to upgrade the computer network, re-decorate, train volunteers and install new toilet facilities.

The library was under threat because of cuts by South Tyneside Council, but has now been taken over by the charity Friends of Whitburn Library - set up by vet Rory Thomson.

Bill Quigley, one of the new trustees at Whitburn Library, said they had a really good day and lots of people went along to support the event.

As well as Sheila Quigley signing books, there were also lots of other activities on the day, including entertainment from a choir.

The event promoted the village's heritage with displays and there was also craft activities for the children.

Bill said: "It was a really good day and we had a lot of interest.

"There was a footfall on the day of about 200 people, so we were really pleased."

The charity negotiated the future of the library and council bosses agreed to transfer the building to the volunteers and keep it open until the legal work completed.

Working in partnership with South Tyneside Council allows the trustees to keep the library service for Whitburn and they are currently applying for grant funding to make the building a community hub.