Check out the novel costumes worn by South Tyneside youngsters to mark World Book Day

Hundreds of children showed off their creativity when they dressed as their favourite story characters to mark World Book Day.

St Bede’s RC Primary School pupils impressed teachers and parents alike when they turned up to class wearing a variety of costumes in honour of the occasion.

Children dressed as a range of characters from their favourite books to mark the annual event.

Around 200 youngsters from the school, in Harold Street, Jarrow, transformed themselves into the likes of Harry Potter, Mary Poppins and Alice in Wonderland on Thursday.

Teachers and staff also got in on the act, dressing up as Gangsta Granny, Mr Bump and Cruella Deville.

To show off their costumes to parents, pupils took part in a parade around the yard, before enjoying a traditional story or two from visiting storyteller Chris Bostock.

Deputy head teacher Mark Hurst, who dressed as an Oompa Loompa to mark the special day, was thrilled with the effort put in my pupils and staff.

He said: “I am very impressed by the effort put in by everyone.

“The costumes gave been so creative,

“World Book Day aims to generate enthusiasm for reading and hopes to get children interested and wanting to read a wide variety of texts

“Dressing as their favourite characters helps to bring the texts to life.”

In the coming weeks children in each class will also be visiting libraries to encourage them to use the valuable service.

World Book Day is a celebration of authors, illustrators, books and reading.

It is said to be the biggest celebration of its kind, marked in more than 100 countries.