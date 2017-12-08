Nursery hailed as ‘outstanding’ by inspectors for fifth time in a row

Staff at a South Tyneside nursery are celebrating once again after inspectors rated it as “outstanding”.

Council-run Sue Hedley Nursery School, based in Hebburn, “maintained the outstanding quality of education” since its last inspection by Ofsted, meaning it has been rated outstanding for the fifth time in a row.

Coun Joan Atkinson (back) is pictured with Bev and Daniel Buckley and their four-year-old son Jake.

It is the only nursery in the borough to do so.

In their report, inspectors praised the nursery for its “ethos of continual improvement”, both in staff development and the physical environment which has led to even better outcomes for children.

Since the last inspection, the nursery has successfully developed provision for two-year-olds, introduced flexible hours for three-year-olds, brought in 30-hour provision and established a breakfast club to meet the needs of parents in the community.

The report said that hildren with special educational needs or disabilities make excellent progress because staff make sure they receive the additional support they need.

The reports highlights family learning as a key strength of the nursery with parents and carers encouraged to “Stay and Play” sessions to learn how they can help their children’s development at home.

Bev Buckley, whose son Jake, four, goes to Sue Hedley, said: “The nursery is amazing, Jake has come on in so many ways since he started.

“His speech has improved, as have his listening skills and the way he interacts with other children.

“The staff are so thoughtful and caring and the nursery has brilliant facilities.

“I tell everyone I know to send their children there as it really is second to none and is absolutely outstanding in our eyes.”

Councillor Joan Atkinson, lead member for children, young people and families at South Tyneside Council, said: “The Sue Hedley Nursery School is one of four council-run stand-alone nurseries, which have all been rated as “outstanding”.

“The importance of quality Early Years education in providing our young people with the best start in life cannot be overstated as this is where the foundations for future success are laid.

“This latest inspection is a cause of celebration for staff, children and their parents and carers. However, we are not complacent and will continue to work hard to maintain these standards and give every youngster the quality education they deserve.”

Headteacher Judith Reay added: “We are delighted that our hard work has been recognised by Ofsted.

“When parents and children require support, our staff team work together to ensure all families’ needs are met and children are happy, safe and secure whilst making outstanding progress.”