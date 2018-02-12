School pupils and teachers don wigs and funny hairstyles for World Cancer Day

A school enjoyed a hair-raising day as pupils and staff came together to support a charity effort.

Epinay Business and Enterprise School, in Prince Consort Road, Jarrow, marked World Cancer Day with a special event.

Pupils and staff got involved in the event.

Children and staff were encouraged to wear wigs, different hairstyles and headwear, as well as raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

One pupil – Charlotte Ferguson, 12 – went one step further as she had nine inches of her hair cut off in a school assembly.

The hair will now be donated to the Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs to children and young adults who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Teacher Ann Walsh organised the event, and was delighted with the outcome.

She said: “Everybody had a really good day.

“It was so pleasing to look at the children in the school assembly and see that they’d done what we asked them to.

“There was a really nice feel to the day.

“The children always get very excited about anything slightly different.”

Headteacher Chris Rue gets in on the spirit of the day.

Ann estimates that about £180 was raised for charity through a raffle, and money brought in by the children to wear wigs and different colour hair.

Charlotte also made about £125 with her sponsored haircut.

Ann added: “It was a huge thing for Charlotte to do.

“She had about nine inches of her hair cut off, and it’s the second time she has done something like this.

“A relative died of cancer when she was young, so she’s got a personal reason for wanting to do it.

“She loves her new hair and really suits the shorter style.

“It was such a big thing for her to do, especially considering it was in front of the whole school.”

Ann was keen to stress that all at the school had contributed, including headteacher Chris Rue.

She said: ““Everyone joined in, and there were stacks of raffle prizes.

“I think probably half the school won a raffle prize!

“The headteacher did the entire assembly in a very fetching red wig and silly hat.

“Everyone, right down to the kitchen staff and dinner ladies, joined in.

“It was a whole school effort.”