School to remain closed for a second day due to power cut

A South Shields school will stay shut for a second day after problems with its power supply could not be fixed.

St Wilfrid's RC College in Temple Park Road told parents yesterday that it would be closed to staff and pupils because of the power outage.

It said engineers were due to arrive on site today and advised any Key Stage 5 students to still attend if they were due to sit their GCSE examinations, which were held in the school's sixth form centre this morning.

However, this afternoon it has confirmed it is still without power.

In a statement, the school said: "Unfortunately due to an underground electrical cable issue within the school grounds we still have no power on site.

"This includes heating, catering and lighting, therefore the school will remain closed to all pupils and staff tomorrow except those Year 7 pupils who are due to go on retreat from 7MC1 7MC2 and 7C2.

"These pupils should report to school at the normal time as they will be leaving for retreat at 9am.

"Please check the school Facebook page for further details regarding the retreat.

"We have a team of engineers on site currently trying to resolve the issue."