Primary school league tables

South Tyneside primary performance tables: How your school rated

The number of primary school pupils reaching the expected standard in reading, writing and maths has risen again, official figures show.

We have taken a look at Department of Education figures on the Government website, and listed 41 schools in South Tyneside, according to the percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard when it comes to this year's Key Stage 2 Sats tests. Pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths test, and their teacher assesses them as "working at the expected standard" or better in writing. * Schools listed are those where data was available, or applicable, on the Government's website.

The school has 95% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

1. Biddick Hall Junior School, South Shields

The school has 91% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

2. St Aloysius' RC Voluntary Aided Junior School, Hebburn

The school has 87% of npupils meeting the expected standard.

3. St Gregory's RC Voluntary Aided Primary School

The school has 84% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

4. West Boldon Primary School

