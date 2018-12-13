South Tyneside Primary Schools Key Stage 2 Performance Tables 2018: How does your child's school rank?

Primary school performance tables for South Tyneside have been published.
Primary school performance tables for South Tyneside have been published.

Tables showing how well South Tyneside's primary schools are performing following this year’s Key Stage 2 national curriculum tests - commonly known as SATs - have been published.

According to the Department for Education (DfE), 68% of pupils on are meeting the national standard - higher than the national average of 64%.

The tables show that Biddick Hall Junior School fared best with 95% of its pupils meeting the expected standard when it comes to reading, writing and maths.

Click here to see how South Tyneside's primary schools fared.