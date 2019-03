More than 1,000 youngsters from schools across South Tyneside have taken part in a special music event.

The theme of this year’s South Tyneside Primary Schools Music Festival was the Egyptians and Fairy Tales - and we were there to watch the fantastic performances at the Customs House throughout the week. Take a look at our pictures and see if you can spot your little star in action.

The director's scene.

A scene from Malificent.

Infant performance at the Customs House.

Lots of smiling faces during the infant performance.

Birth of Aurora scene

Ashley Primary school pupils singing on stage.

Pupils from Simonside Primary school performing at the Customs House.

Cleadon Academy pupils Tia Bo Emms (sitting in chair ) Elein Hurrell and Adam Geoff (sitting), and Simonside primary school pupils (standing left to right) Zara Hughes, Dainjon Kerrigon and Aleyna Onur.

Simonside Primary school pupil Hallie-Mae Kerrigan.