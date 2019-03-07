You have been sharing your pictures for World Book Day.

World Book Day: Supheroes, animals and fairytale princesses - your cracking costumes in pictures

Children across the country have been sharing their favourite stories and paying tribute to their top characters for World Book Day.

We have had witches and wizards, classic characters and some animal magic in a range of outstanding outfits from all of you. Thank you to everyone who sent a photograph to celebrate World Book Day - and we hope you have had a brilliant day at school!

Isla Andre, age 7, as Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Picture: Amy Stobbs.
Christopher, age 9, as Groot. Picture: Amy Connell.
Aaron Mark, age 5, as Dennis the Menace. Picture: Amy Thomas.
Isabelle-Rose, age 4, as Mary Poppins. Picture: Amy Thompson.
