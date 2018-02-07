Eight Great North East half marathons to enter if you missed out on a Great North Run place

Thousands of excited runners have been finding out they have a place in the 2018 Great North Run - but sadly thousands more have been left disappointed.

The good news is there are many more half marathons running in the North East this year - all cheaper, less crowded, and easier to enter than the Great North Run.

In pictures: Look through these eight amazing half marathons which take place in the North East

If you had your heart set on the Great North Run, you can always try for a charity place and raise money for a good cause at the same time as taking on your personal challenge.

But it's worth taking a look at these 13.1-milers to see if you fancy one of them instead. There are some great routes available around the region.

Kielder Half Marathon, October 7 - One of Britain's most scenic races, skirting Kielder Reservoir on forest and lakeside tracks http://kieldermarathon.com/half-marathon/

Sunderland City Half Marathon, May 13th - Brilliant atmosphere and some great sections along the river and coast. Organised by Olympic medalist and former world record holder Steve Cram http://www.sunderlandcity10k.com/sunderland-city-half-marathon/

Pieces of Eight Half Marathon, June 17th - A more challenging run on trails, with great views, wildlife and a finish at Penshaw Monument https://urbantrails.co.uk/penshaw-hm.php

Thrunton Thriller, March 18th - Not for the faint-hearted, this trail half marathon through Thrunton Woods will see you facing lots of mud, rocks, tree roots, bog and hills http://highfellevents.co.uk/high-fells-of-thrunton-hm/

The Hadrian's Wall Half Marathon, June 24th - The chance to run alongside a World Heritage Site which is probably the region's most famous landmark http://www.hadrianhalf.co.uk/

Run Northumberland Castles Half Marathon, October 21st - Starting and finishing at Bamburgh Castle, following rural roads. Part of the Run Northumberland series of races https://runnation.co.uk/r/run-northumberland-castles-half-marathon-2018

Druridge Bay Half Marathon, Sunday April 8th - A two-lap route round Druridge Bay Country Park featuring beach sections, lakes, meadows and woodland http://www.northeastmarathonclub.co.uk/druridge-bay.php

Durham Coast Half Marathon, Sunday June 10th - Breathtaking views - and some breathtaking hills - on a route taking in the Durham Heritage Coast. Run to support the National Trust https://www.sientries.co.uk/event.php?event_id=3985