Eight man cocaine trial halted

A trial of eight men - including one from South Tyneside - accused of dealing cocaine has been halted.

Judge Peter Armstrong discharged the jury in the trial at Teesside Crown Court for legal reasons.

The judge ordered a new trial to be listed for November 4.

The following each deny conspiracy to supply class A drugs between August, 2015, and July 2016.

Darren Gates, 48, of Chaucer Avenue, South Shields, Gary Mitchell, 41, of Pinedale, South Hetton, Steven Horner, 23, of Frederick Terrace, South Hetton, Christopher Hickson, 34, of Gloucester Terrace, Haswell, Dean Pringle, 34, of Little Eden, Peterlee.

Graham Wilding, 32, of Warren Road, Hartlepool and Alan Baines, 32, of Stockton Road, Hartlepool,

A Sunderland man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies the same charge.