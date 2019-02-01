Eight-man cocaine trial to take place later this year after judge halts proceedings at crown court

A trial of eight men accused of dealing cocaine has been stopped.
Judge Peter Armstrong discharged the jury in the trial at Teesside Crown Court for legal reasons.
The judge ordered a new trial to be listed for November 4.
The following each deny conspiracy to supply class A drugs between August, 2015 and July 2016:
Darren Gates, 48, of Chaucer Avenue, South Shields
Gary Mitchell, 41, of Pinedale, South Hetton
Steven Horner, 23, of Frederick Terrace, South Hetton
Christopher Hickson, 34, of Gloucester Terrace, Haswell
Dean Pringle, 34, of Little Eden, Peterlee
Graham Wilding, 32, of Warren Road, Hartlepool
Alan Baines, 32, of Stockton Road, Hartlepool.
A Sunderland man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies the same charge.