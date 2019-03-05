Eight-mile police chase ends in Jarrow

A wanted man led police on an eight-mile car chase which ended on a busy road in Jarrow.

Officers were alerted to the wanted man as he drive near to the Coalhouse roundabout in Gateshead at about 12.40pm, today.

Traffic cops signalled for him to stop but the driver refused driving away at speed, sparking the chase into Jarrow.

The vehicle was eventually brought to a stop on Albert Road in Jarrow where a 21-year-old man was arrested for outstanding matters.

One witness said: “There was a man or boy on the floor being checked to see if he’d been drink driving.

“It looked like he had stolen a show car as it still had the price on the windscreen.”

A spokesman for Northumbria police said: “At about a 12.40pm today a wanted man was sighted driving a vehicle near to the Coalhouse roundabout in Gateshead.

“Motor patrols officers signalled for the vehicle to stop but the driver refused and drove away from officers at speed.

“The vehicle was eventually brought to a stop on Albert Road in Jarrow and the 21-year-old was arrested for outstanding matters.

“Nobody was injured during the pursuit and the man in question remains in police custody at this time.”