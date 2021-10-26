Emergency services at scene of collision in Commercial Road, South Shields
Emergency services are dealing with a road accident in South Shields.
Police and ambulance crews are at the scene in Commerical Road, where a car has collided with parked vehicles.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 12pm today (Tuesday) we received a report of a collision involving three vehicles on Commercial Road, South Shields.
“Emergency services are at the scene.”
