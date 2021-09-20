Emergency services attend 'multi-vehicle' road traffic collision near Leam Lane junction
Police were called to a multi-vehicle road traffic collision in South Tyneside this afternoon, Monday, September 20.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 5:59 pm
Emergency services were called at 4.20pm today, Monday, September 20 after receiving a report of a multi-vehicle collision on Mill Lane in Fellgate near to the roundabout with Leam Lane.
Officers remain at the scene and confirmed that nobody was seriously injured.
North East Live Traffic have reported that delays are ‘likely’.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 4.20pm today (Monday) we received a report of a multi-vehicle collision on Mill Lane in Fellgate near the roundabout with Leam Lane.
“Emergency services are at the scene. Thankfully nobody is seriously injured.”