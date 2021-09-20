Emergency services attend 'multi-vehicle' road traffic collision near Leam Lane junction

Police were called to a multi-vehicle collision this afternoon.

Emergency services were called at 4.20pm today, Monday, September 20 after receiving a report of a multi-vehicle collision on Mill Lane in Fellgate near to the roundabout with Leam Lane.

Officers remain at the scene and confirmed that nobody was seriously injured.

North East Live Traffic have reported that delays are ‘likely’.

