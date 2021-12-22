Emergency services attend scene as vehicle is spotted in sea near Marsden Grotto
Emergency services were alerted by a member of the public about a vehicle in the sea near to Marsden Grotto in South Shields.
Northumbria Police were called at 12.20pm today, Wednesday, December 22 after they were alerted by a member of the public about a vehicle that was seen in the sea in the Marsden Grotto area of South Shields.
The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) sent six of their resources to the scene to assist the police and coastguard, with support also requested from the Great North Air Ambulance.
A NEAS spokesperson said: "We were called at 12:23 today to concerns for a vehicle in the sea at Marsden Grotto.
“We sent six of our resources and requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance service.
"Police and Coastguard also attended. We stood down at the scene."
It is currently unclear how the car ended up in the sea or if anyone was injured as a result of the incident.
More updates to follow.