Emergency services called out to Sandhaven beach in South Shields after reports man had entered the sea
Emergency teams were called out to an incident at Sandhaven Beach in South Shields after reports a man had entered the sea in the early hours of the morning.
The South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade Service (SSVLB) says it was called out, along with Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team, at around 1.20am.
Both teams had been paged by the Humer Coastguard, according to SSVLB.
“This [rescue effort] was [launched in response] to reports of a male entering the water at Sandhaven Beach in South Shields,” a spokesperson for SSVLB said.
SSVLB says it was stood down en route to Sandhaven Beach, with the issue having been resolved by police in the meantime.
Mental health and suicide prevention groups in the borough have warned that a significant increase in the number of emergency calls is expected during the months immediately following lockdown exit.
SSVLB also reminded residents that for all coastal emergencies, they should dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.