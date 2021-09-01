The South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade Service (SSVLB) says it was called out, along with Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team, at around 1.20am.

Both teams had been paged by the Humer Coastguard, according to SSVLB.

“This [rescue effort] was [launched in response] to reports of a male entering the water at Sandhaven Beach in South Shields,” a spokesperson for SSVLB said.

Emergency services were called out to Sandhaven Beach, South Shields.

SSVLB says it was stood down en route to Sandhaven Beach, with the issue having been resolved by police in the meantime.

SSVLB also reminded residents that for all coastal emergencies, they should dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

