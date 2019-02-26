Emergency services called to cliffs at Marsden over concerns for a man

Emergency services have been called to the cliffs at Marsden where a man is on the wrong side of the railings.

Northumbria Police say they were called to the scene at around 1.45pm following concern for a man.

Officers remain at the scene.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "Police received reports of concern for a man on the Coast Road in South Shields.

"Officers attended the scene at 1.45pm where a man wrong side of the railings.

"Police remain at the scene while they deal with the incident."

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team said they were also called to an incident in the early hours of the morning where a person was on the cliff edge at Marsden Grotto.

Its volunteers were called out at 2.16am along with South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) to assist police.

After nearly an hour the person came to safety of their own accord and taken into care of the ambulance service.

* You don’t have to be suicidal to call Samaritans.

Whatever you’re going through, call us free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.