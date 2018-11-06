Emergency services called to crash on A19

Emergency services are currently dealing with a two-vehicle crash on the A19.

Police and firefighters are at the scene of the crash which is said to be on the A19 northbound between the A1231 Wessington Way in Sunderland and Testos roundabout.

North East Traffic Live say that the carriageway was blocked after the incident, causing a build up of traffic, but eyewitnesses have said that traffic is starting to move slowly.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said that two engines from Washington and one engine from Marley Park were called to the incident at 5.20pm by the North East Ambulance Service and remain at the scene.

A North East Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 5.10pm to reports of a road traffic collision on the A19 northbound.

"We sent a double crewed ambulance and one of our Hazardous Area Response Teams.

"They are currently on the scene."

